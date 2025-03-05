RUSTBURG, Va. (March 5, 2025) – Seven individuals were arrested as part of Operation Hide and Seek, a warrant roundup conducted by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office in partnership with area law enforcement agencies. The operation, carried out on Feb. 28, targeted individuals with outstanding warrants, resulting in multiple arrests and the seizure of firearms, narcotics, and stolen property.

The following individuals were taken into custody:

Richard A. Beavers, 37, of Gladys, Va. – Failure to appear, violation of release conditions (narcotics-related)

– Failure to appear, violation of release conditions (narcotics-related) Amanda Wood, 32 – Credit card theft

– Credit card theft Casey J. Gibson, 36, of Lynch Station, Va. – Failure to appear (restitution-related)

– Failure to appear (restitution-related) John P. Colbert, 44, of Evington, Va. – Strangulation

– Strangulation Marquell D. Payne, 29, of Lynch Station, Va. – Threats in writing

– Threats in writing Sara L. Doyle, 36, of Lynchburg, Va. – Failure to appear

– Failure to appear Angela Mayhew – Possession of Schedule I/II narcotics, possession of a firearm while in possession of narcotics

Authorities also seized 37 firearms, including one stolen firearm, as well as illegal narcotics and stolen property.

The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office worked with the Central Virginia Drug and Gang Task Force, Virginia State Police, and District 13 Probation and Parole during the operation. Officials say the effort was part of a broader initiative to enhance public safety and target individuals involved in criminal activity.

“We appreciate the teamwork and dedication of our law enforcement partners in keeping our community safe,” the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

Operation Hide and Seek was conducted in conjunction with Virginia State Police’s Operation Snow Eagle and supported by the Campbell County Crime Suppression Unit, Criminal Investigations Division, and Field Division.