ROANOKE, Va. (March 5, 2025) – The Roanoke Police Department is searching for a suspect wanted in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred on March 1 in Northwest Roanoke.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 700 block of 30th Street NW at approximately 10 p.m. Upon arrival, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim, later identified as 42-year-old Lamar Nicolas Burkes, of Roanoke, was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Following an investigation, police identified the suspect as 39-year-old Quante Martice Dillard Sr., of Roanoke. A grand jury issued an indictment for first-degree murder after the case was presented to the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office on Monday.

Authorities are urging anyone with information on Dillard’s whereabouts to contact Roanoke Police at (540) 344-8500. Police advise the public not to approach the suspect and to report any information immediately.

This remains an active investigation.