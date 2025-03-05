RICHMOND, Va. (March 5, 2025) – Job seekers across Virginia have the opportunity to connect with hundreds of employers today as Virginia Works hosts a statewide virtual hiring event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

More than 300 employers from across the Commonwealth are participating, offering nearly 10,000 job openings in industries ranging from healthcare and manufacturing to information technology and public service. The event is hosted on the Premier Virtual platform, allowing job seekers to visit employer booths, explore job descriptions, and take part in live video interviews.

“Virginia is open for business and ready to help you succeed,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “Your experience is invaluable, your skills are transferable, and you have access to a broad range of job opportunities in America’s Top State for Business.”

Among the participating employers are major companies such as CACI International, Newport News Shipbuilding, and HCA, as well as over 75 state and local government agencies.

“Collaborating with our partners at the local level through Virginia Career Works and the Virginia Employment Commission has been key to spreading the word about this opportunity,” said Nicole Overley, Commissioner of Virginia Works. “Our goal is to help every Virginian navigate career transitions and support employers in finding skilled, qualified talent.”

The event also includes specialized assistance for veterans and job seekers in need of training resources. Registration remains open for both job seekers and employers. For more details, CLICK HERE.