Senior Alert: Woman with cognitive impairment missing

The Virginia State police is looking for Sonya Babiy Riche, race: white, sex: female, age 80 years old, height 5 foot 2 inches, weight 148 lbs., with hazel eyes and gray hair. She was last seen on July 11, at 1430 hours leaving her residence on Larboard Drive in Moneta, Virginia, traveling to Cary, North Carolina. She was last seen wearing brown pants and a blue sweater.

She is driving a 2008 white Acura TSX sedan with Virginia registration, 19SD95. She may be in North Carolina but at this time it is unknown.

The missing senior suffers from a cognitive impairment and the disappearance poses a credible threat to her health and safety as determined by the investigating agency.

Please contact the Virginia State Police Salem Division with any information regarding her whereabouts at (540) 380-5700 or you may find complete information at http://www.vasenioralert.com