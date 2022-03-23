Second airline will soon fly non-stop Roanoke to NYC

| By

There is no official announcement yet, but Delta Airlines will begin non-stop service between Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport and New York City in early June. On-line booking for these new flights is now possible, effective June 6. Delta will join American in providing non-stop service between Roanoke and LaGuardia airport. The Delta fares available in our search start at $278, in line with Roanoke airport officials’ efforts to see fares here competitive with surrounding airports.

While there will now be competition for this service, you will not find much of a difference in schedules. Delta and American have both scheduled mid-afternoon non-stop departures within 10 minutes of each other.