Gardens at Grandin to begin renovations at English Gardens Apartments

| By

ROANOKE, Va. – Local developers have recently purchased Raleigh Court’s English Gardens apartments and are finalizing details to begin a historic renovation of the 75-year-old, 100-unit community. The new owners, doing business as Gardens at Grandin, LLC, are working towards listing the property on the Virginia Landmarks Register and the National Register of Historic Places. A historic renovation will follow that will preserve the integrity of the architecture while making much-needed repairs and modernizations.

Built on 4.79 acres in the Raleigh Court neighborhood, buildings within the community were constructed in 1947, 1950, and 1962. Of the 100 units across 20 buildings, 84 units are of historical significance. The remaining 16 units from the 1962 build are non-historical units.

John Powell, Jr., a representative for Gardens at Grandin, shared, “This renovation will preserve the historic significance and architecture of these buildings while replacing worn-out systems and modernizing living spaces to hopefully provide quality housing for another 75 years.”

The apartments have undergone limited upgrades since their original construction. Many of the integral building systems are over 70 years old and need to be replaced. Planned renovations include, but are not limited to, the replacement of the major mechanical systems (electrical and HVAC), water lines, and sewer lines. Interior (kitchens, bathrooms, flooring, etc.) and exterior updates (new roofs and landscaping) will also enhance the community. The disruption caused by active construction and complete replacement of the mechanical and plumbing systems will create an unsafe and unsuitable environment for housing.

“Unfortunately, it is unsafe for tenants to remain in the buildings during active construction. We understand that the process of relocation can be difficult, and we are working to help current tenants by offering several rent support opportunities to ease some of the financial burden created by this decision,” explains Katie Schlake, residential property manager with Hall Associates, Inc., the property management firm for the English Gardens.

Approximately 80 apartments are currently occupied with all residents on a month-to-month lease or a lease that expires on or before June 30th. Residents are being given 100 days advance notice that leases will not be renewed. After thoughtful consideration, rent for April has been waived to help residents pay for application fees/security deposits for a new residence and other moving expenses. Further, residents who leave early in May and June will be eligible for additional rent refunds and prorations. The advance notice and rent support opportunities are being provided to help residents through the relocation process.

Hall Associates will be working closely with residents to help connect them with community resources to ease the transition.