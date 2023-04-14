Salem fire caused by unattended cooking

| By

The Salem Fire & EMS Department responded to an apartment fire Thursday evening at approximately 7:05 p.m. First responders arrived within two minutes of receiving the call and found heavy smoke coming from a first-floor apartment and light smoke coming from the attic of the Glenmary complex, located just off West Main Street. All occupants who were inside made it out safely, but one person was treated at the scene for minor injuries. Approximately seven residents were evacuated from the building and three dogs also were safely removed by fire personnel.

Crews began an interior fire attack and primary search of the building as soon as they arrived. Firefighters brought the fire under control within 10 minutes of arrival, but one apartment did sustain moderate fire, smoke, and water damage. The Salem Fire and EMS Department greatly appreciates the quick actions of a neighbor who utilized a fire extinguisher before crews arrived and helped limit the damage. The Salem Fire Marshal’s Office investigated the fire and determined that it was accidental and caused

by unattended cooking. Damage from the fire is estimated at $30,000. One resident was displaced by the fire and is staying with family.