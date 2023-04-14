Lacks marker revealed today; statue dedication set for October 4th

The City of Roanoke unveiled an historical marker this morning at Perry Park off Norfolk Avenue, honoring Henrietta Lacks, a Roanoke native who eventually died from cervical cancer. Cells collected during her diagnosis are still used for research today and are considered to be the ‘gold standard.” Lacks will also be honored on October 4 with a downtown Roanoke statue at what used to be Lee Plaza. The historic highway marker at Perry Park is near the birthplace for Henrietta Lacks. Former Roanoke mayor and historian Nelson Harris helped track down that information. Council member Trish White-Boyd today: