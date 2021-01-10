Rocky Mount police officers put on leave after attending DC protest

NEWS RELEASE: (ROCKY MOUNT, Va.) – The Rocky Mount Police Department is aware that two off-duty officers were present at an event in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday, January 6, 2021. The Town of Rocky Mount fully supports all lawful expressions of freedom of speech and assembly by its employees but does not condone the unlawful acts that occurred that day. Based on the available information, the Police Department has notified federal authorities and the individuals that were present at the event are on administrative leave pending review.