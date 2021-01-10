COVID relief, marijuana legalization key in 2021 session

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia lawmakers are set to start this year’s legislative session focused on COVID-19 relief efforts and legalizing marijuana.

The 2021 session will kick off Wednesday, with lawmakers meeting away from the Capitol as the state continues to wrestle with the impacts of a global pandemic that’s shut down schools, closed businesses and left more than 5,000 Virginians dead in last 10 months, including a state senator.

The House of Delegates plans to meet remotely, while the Senate will meet at a large conference center near the Capitol. This will be the second regular legislative session controlled by Democrats since they won control of the General Assembly for the first time in a generation in 2019.

Republicans, upset that the House is meeting remotely and that lawmakers held an extended special session last year, have signaled they will limit what’s normally a 45-day session to only 30 days. Democrats can extend the the number of legislative working days by having Gov. Ralph Northam call a special session.

Here’s a look at key issues that lawmakers will debate:

MARIJUANA LEGALIZATION:

Northam is pushing to legalize marijuana for recreational use in Virginia, which could be the first Southern state to do so. Northam announced his support for legalization in November, saying he wants a responsible approach that promotes racial equity and preserves youth safety.

It’s unclear if there are enough votes for the measure to pass, but lawmakers in both parties have been more open to marijuana issues, and the state decriminalized the drug last year.

Northam’s push comes as marijuana becomes more broadly accepted throughout the United States.

COVID-19 RELIEF & STATE BUDGET:

Like in every session, lawmakers will have to deal with adjustments to the state’s spending plan.

Northam outlined his proposed amendments last month, presenting a plan that includes hundreds of millions in spending on the pandemic response and restores Democratic priorities put on hold in the spring over economic uncertainty.

The governor’s proposals typically serve as a starting point for lawmakers. Administration officials have said the governor’s proposals account for the fact that Virginia’s economy has held up better than expected amid the pandemic. The proposal is based on a revenue forecast that anticipates $1.2 billion more than a forecast released in August.