Roanoke woman sought on abduction, kidnapping, larceny charges

Roanoke County Police are looking for a woman allegedly involved with an abduction and robbery yesterday along the 7100 block of Williamson Road, near Peters Creek Road. Police say someone broke into the victim’s residence, stole some items from it, and forced her to go elsewhere. One man is under arrest, but officers are looking for Natalia Smith of Roanoke.



From Roanoke County Police: On Monday, October 22, 2018 at approximately 2:42 p.m., Roanoke County Police officers responded to the 7100 block of Williamson Road in Roanoke County in reference to an abduction and robbery. It was reported that the victim’s residence was entered by force and the victim was forced to go to another location. The victim reported several items, including a vehicle having been stolen from the scene. The vehicle was located a short time later by police. Officers arriving on scene identified and detained one of the suspects, Mr. Christopher Kendall Nicholas, 27, of Roanoke. Nicholas was arrested at the scene and charged with Abduction and kidnapping, Robbery and Grand larceny. The second suspect, Ms. Natalia Simone Smith of Roanoke, is still at large and we request the public’s assistance in locating her. Charges have been obtained on Smith for Abduction and kidnapping, and Grand larceny. She is a black female, approximately 40‐years of age, approximately 5’6, and 140lbs. Anyone with additional information about this crime is asked to call Detective Grubb at (540) 777‐8641. There is no threat to the public at this time.