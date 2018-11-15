58,000+ Apco customers without power; Floyd County among hardest-hit

Floyd County is among the areas hardest-hit by icing-related power outages. Appalachian Power reports that as of early afternoon, close to 8,000 Floyd County customers were in the dark. More than 37,000 are without service in Apco’s Virginia service area.

From Appalachian Power: Ice, sleet and snow are sweeping through Appalachian Power’s Virginia and southeastern West Virginia service areas today, knocking out power to more than 58,000 customers. Much of the damage is caused by trees that have fallen under the weight of the ice and sleet mix. This has also caused many downed power lines in these areas. As the storm continues throughout the day, more outages could occur.

The greatest ice accumulations are occurring in the counties of Grayson, Carroll and Floyd in Virginia as temperatures will remain near to just below 32 degrees for much of today. Moderate ice (1/4-1/2” with some heavier pockets up to 3/4”) is expected in these areas. By sunset tonight, temperatures are expected to gradually rise above freezing in all areas, allowing for melting and the end of the icing threat.

Contract crews moved into place yesterday have joined local crews and are restoring power where it is safe to do so. These areas include Christiansburg, Woodlawn, Independence, Floyd, Wytheville and Roanoke in Virginia and Princeton, Bluefield and Beckley in West Virginia.

This morning, additional Appalachian Power assessment teams are moving in from areas that were not impacted, including Huntington, Charleston and Wheeling in West Virginia, as well as Kingsport, Tenn. Neighboring crews from Kentucky Power are also assisting in restoration efforts.