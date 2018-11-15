Help could be on way for residents, businesses impacted by Michael last month

Low-interest loans are now being offered in some localities that were impacted by Tropical Storm Michael last month. One of those places is the Roanoke Valley. Between today and next Tuesday – except for Sunday – the City of Salem Disaster Loan Outreach Center at 216 South Broad Street will answer questions about those loans. That’s the Salem Fire-EMS station. Sandra Lawson is with the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Office of Disaster Assistance. She says loan interest rates are as low as 2 percent and for terms as long as 30 years – in amounts up to $200,000.

