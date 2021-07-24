Roanoke woman sought for allegedly passing counterfeit money

NEWS RELEASE: The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office has been attempting to identify a person suspected in passing counterfeit currency on the southside of Bedford County. Investigators have identified the suspect as Melissa Ann Parks, age 33 of Roanoke, Virginia. The Sheriff’s Office holds an arrest warrant for forging coin or bank notes. If anyone knows the whereabouts of Parks, please notify our dispatch at 540-586-7827 or Central Virginia Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900 or enter your tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3TIPS app on your mobile device. Crime Stopper callers remain anonymous and could receive a cash reward up to $1,000.00.