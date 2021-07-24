Roanoke gunfire continues; juvenile shot overnight

NEWS RELEASE: On July 24, 2021 at approximately 2:00 a.m., Roanoke Police were notified of a person with a gunshot wound in the 200 block of Cherry Avenue NW. Responding officers located a juvenile male outside of a residence with what appeared to be a serious injury from a gunshot wound. Roanoke Fire-EMS transported the teenager to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment. Preliminary investigation indicates the shooting did not occur at the Cherry Avenue NW address. Details about what led up to the shooting are limited at this time. No arrests have been made regarding this incident. This remains an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540)344-8500 and share what you know. You can also text us at 274637; please begin thetext with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Both calls and textscan remain anonymous.