Wanted suspect charged with assaulting police officer and K-9 partner

NEWS RELEASE: A Roanoke Police K-9 Officer was patrolling the Downtown area on Friday night when he located a subject believed to be involved in numerous property crimes that had recently occurred in the City of Roanoke. The K-9 Officer stepped out to speak with the male subject, and confirmed that the man was the suspect in the crimes. At that time, the suspect attempted to flee from the K-9 Officer. After a brief foot pursuit the Officer deployed his K-9 partner, who chased and engaged with the male suspect. The male

suspect proceed to assault both the K-9 Officer and the K-9 with a cutting instrument and several other weapons. After a brief struggle, the suspect was taken into custody. The suspect was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment of the injuries he sustained during his apprehension.

In addition to the numerous charges this individual is facing regarding the property crimes, this man will be charged with assault on law enforcement officers. He will be charged and his identity will be released when he is discharged from Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. The individual also has outstanding charges from another jurisdiction that will be served upon his

release from the hospital.

The K-9 was taken to the emergency vet for treatment and is expected to fully recover. The K-9 was wearing his protective vest during the incident and did not suffer serious injuries. The K-9 Officer was also treated for minor injuries. Both are commended for their bravery, dedication and service to the Roanoke Police Department and City of Roanoke.

More details regarding this incident will be released as they become available.