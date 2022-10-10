Roanoke woman is finalist for $30,000 environmental award

A national on-line vote will determine whether a Roanoke environmental activist claims a $30,000 award for her chosen cause. Freeda Cathcart is one of three national finalists for the Cox Conserves Heroes award. The non-profit she is highlighting through it is the Virginia Association of Soil and Water Conservation Districts and its Educational Foundation. Even if she would come in third among the three finalists, Cathcart is in line for a $5,000 award to the non-profit; second place is good for $15,000 and first place provides $30,000. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more.

The voting is on line, and the deadline is midnight Monday, October 10. Click here to see the finalists and to vote. The winners will be announced Tuesday, October 18.