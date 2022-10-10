Police: speeding likely factor in fatal Roanoke County crash

Roanoke County Police say speeding appears to be a factor in a fatal overnight accident. It happened shortly after after 1:00 am on East Ruritan Road about a half mile north of US 460. Police say 20-year-old Joanie Scott of Goodview was a passenger in a car that left the road; she was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected, pronounced dead at the scene. Officers say charges are pending.

NEWS RELEASE: On Monday October 10, 2022, about 1:16am, a 2007 Toyota Camry was traveling eastbound in the 2600 block of E Ruritan Rd in Roanoke County when the driver lost control and ran off the left side of the road. One of the occupants, Joanie Scott, was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle. Ms. Scott was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver and two other passengers were transported to the hospital with non life threatening injuries. Speed is believed to be a factor in the crash, and charges are pending. The investigation is ongoing. The roadway was closed for a period of time, but is back open to traffic.