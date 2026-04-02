The City of Roanoke, United Way of Virginia’s Blue Ridge, and other local partners are encouraging residents to take charge of their financial well being with a host of free financial empowerment events, beginning this weekend. A coalition of financial, community, and government organizations – all together called the Bank On Roanoke Valley partnership – are working together to help people boost their financial literacy all next week, as part of the annual Roanoke Valley Saves Week.

Brandon Meginley, a Financial Stability Specialist for the City of Roanoke and coordinator for Bank On Roanoke Valley, highlights the significance of financial wellness, “Having a clear picture of your own personal finances, can get you at least some of the way towards to beginning to save. You can feel at least empowered with the information to start taking steps in the right direction.”

The week-long initiative will kick off this Saturday at noon with a free community cookout and resource fair to be held at Roanoke’s EnVision Center, followed by a series of three free workshops on financial wellness topics ranging from budgeting to building credit.

Click here to sign up for one of the Roanoke Valley Saves Week workshops

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