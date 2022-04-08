Roanoke region new car sales now average almost 10% above sticker price

Published April 8, 2022 | By Evan Jones

A new survey finds that average new car sale prices in the Roanoke region are totaling almost 10% above MSRP — and experts say the the war in Ukraine is likely to prolong the already-existing new-vehicle shortage. That’s because Russia and Ukraine are normally important producers of some important elements used in vehicles. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:

 

iSeeCars.com reports some popular domestic pickup trucks are selling in the region for almost 20% above sticker price:

New Cars Priced the Highest Above MSRP in Roanoke

Rank

Vehicle

% Above MSRP

$ Above MSRP

1

Ford F-150

19.5%

$8,377

2

Ram 1500

18.4%

$9,412

3

Ford Ranger

16.3%

$5,659

4

Mitsubishi Outlander

15.3%

$4,568

5

Subaru Crosstrek

14.0%

$3,644

Roanoke-Lynchburg, VA Average

9.9%

$3,228

