Roanoke region new car sales now average almost 10% above sticker price

A new survey finds that average new car sale prices in the Roanoke region are totaling almost 10% above MSRP — and experts say the the war in Ukraine is likely to prolong the already-existing new-vehicle shortage. That’s because Russia and Ukraine are normally important producers of some important elements used in vehicles. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:
iSeeCars.com reports some popular domestic pickup trucks are selling in the region for almost 20% above sticker price:
|
New Cars Priced the Highest Above MSRP in Roanoke
|
Rank
|
Vehicle
|
% Above MSRP
|
$ Above MSRP
|
1
|
Ford F-150
|
19.5%
|
$8,377
|
2
|
Ram 1500
|
18.4%
|
$9,412
|
3
|
Ford Ranger
|
16.3%
|
$5,659
|
4
|
Mitsubishi Outlander
|
15.3%
|
$4,568
|
5
|
Subaru Crosstrek
|
14.0%
|
$3,644
|
Roanoke-Lynchburg, VA Average
|
9.9%
|
$3,228