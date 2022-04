Suspect in custody after woman stabbed at Valley View Wal-Mart

Roanoke Police arrested a suspect accused of stabbing a woman at Valley View Walmart. Investigators say the victim sustained serious but non-life threatening injuries during yesterday’s incident. 19-year-old Josue Acosta is currently charged with malicious wounding. When police arrived on scene, they found Walmart employees holding Acosta in a nearby parking lot after identifying him as a suspect.