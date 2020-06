Roanoke Police working to end a multi hour stand off

A man barricaded himself inside a home yesterday in Northwest Roanoke leading to a close to 12 hour stand off. The standoff began around 3pm yesterday at the home on Grandview Ave. NW near the intersection with Edinburgh Dr. NW. when officers attempted to serve felony warrants. Police say they have reason to believe the man is armed with two guns. The situation is ongoing and we will provide updates when they become available.