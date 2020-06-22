Reorienting freshman orientation: schools like VT must adapt

This is the time of year many universities are preparing to welcome incoming students with summer orientation sessions. This year, of course, it will be different, as Virginia Tech’s plans demonstrate. The plan each year at VT is to bring admitted students onto campus in rotating groups over five weeks or so. This summer, the schedule remains the same, but with COVID concerns remaining prevalent, no incoming freshmen are coming to Blacksburg. Instead, it’s all on line, a lot of it live, as WFIR’s Evan Jones reports:

