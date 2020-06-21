5 seniors at graduation ceremony test positive for COVID-19

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Five graduating seniors at a Virginia high school who attended a modified commencement ceremony at the school have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Fredericksburg City Schools Superintendent Marceline Catlett said Friday that the five students at James Monroe High School tested positive for COVID-19, and all five attended graduation ceremonies at he school on Monday.

She said the school has been working with the local health department and “the overall risk of exposure to the majority of students and staff at the event is considered low.”