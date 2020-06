Realtor assaulted while conducting open house

BEDFORD COUNTY SHERIFF NEWS RELEASE: On Saturday, June 20, 2020, at 1:53pm, the Bedford Emergency 911 Dispatch Center received a call from a person stating they had been assaulted.

The victim was a Realtor showing an open house at Mariners Landing Subdivision [along Smith Mountain Lake] in Huddleston VA.

Victim was transported to the hospital.