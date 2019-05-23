Roanoke Police: Woman shot, no arrest

News release: On May 23, 2019 at about 3:45 pm, Roanoke Police were notified of a person with a gunshot wound in the 3400 block of Bennett Drive NW. Responding officers located an adult, female victim who had been shot. She was transported to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital by Roanoke Fire-EMS for treatment. No arrests have been made at this time. This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540)344-8500 and share what you know. You can also text us at 274637; please begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.