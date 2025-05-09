ROANOKE, Va. — A man was found shot to death early Friday morning in a parking lot on the southeast side of the city, according to Roanoke Police.

Officers responded around 4:09 a.m. to a report of a shooting in the 1300 block of Jamison Avenue Southeast. When they arrived, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds in a parking lot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not released the victim’s identity and say no arrests have been made.

While the exact location has not been confirmed by authorities, a law enforcement source told WFIR that police forensics units were seen processing the parking lot at the Dollar General located at 13th Street and Jamison Avenue. That store was visibly roped off Friday morning.

Police have not officially identified the Dollar General as the site of the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Roanoke Police at 540-344-8500. Anonymous tips can be submitted through the city’s crime line.

The investigation remains active, and this story will be updated as more information becomes available.