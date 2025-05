Roanoke city’s food and beverage or “meals tax” will rise by 1 percent for the fiscal year starting July 1st – but it will “sunset” in two years after an amendment was introduced today before the tax hike was voted on.

The ordinance raising the meals tax passed on a 5-1 vote with one council member absent. It was first proposed as a 1.5 percent hike before being reduced to one percent. Mayor Joe Cobb: