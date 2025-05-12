ROANOKE, Va. — Drivers in Roanoke can expect lane closures, full road shutdowns, and overnight detours near Brandon Avenue, Franklin Road, and McClanahan Street beginning Monday, May 13, as Appalachian Power Company (AEP) begins a month-long utility pole and line project.

The work will take place in five phases, according to the City of Roanoke. AEP crews will conduct the project in stages to minimize traffic disruption during peak hours, but several routes will be significantly affected — especially during overnight closures in June.

Here is the schedule as outlined by city officials:

PHASE A

May 13–16

8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

McClanahan St./Brandon Ave between Stephenson Ave and Lynn Ave

Northbound outer lane closed

PHASE B

May 20–23

8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Franklin Rd between McClanahan St and Edinburgh St

Eastbound outer lane closed

⚠️ Brief closure of Edinburgh St.

PHASE C

May 27–30

8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Franklin Rd between Edinburgh St and Wiley Dr

Eastbound outer lane and right-turn lane closed

⚠️ Brief closure of Wiley Dr.

PHASE D

June 3–11

10:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. (overnight)

Franklin Rd between Reserve Ave and Brandon Ave

Full street closure with detour

➡️ Detour uses Reserve Ave → Jefferson St → McClanahan St.

PHASE E

June 3–11

10:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. (overnight)

Brandon Ave/McClanahan St between Colonial Ave and Franklin Rd

Full street closure with detour

➡️ Detour uses Colonial Ave → Wonju St → Broadway Ave.

City officials urge all drivers to plan ahead for delays and use alternate routes when possible. Signage will be posted in affected areas, and updates will be shared through city and utility channels as work progresses.

For more traffic alerts and public works updates, visit roanokeva.gov.