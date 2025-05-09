First came a public library branch, then the first full service grocery store in northwest Roanoke in decades – now Bank of Botetourt has opened its first Roanoke City branch in northwest Roanoke at Melrose Plaza. The Melrose branch had a soft opening last week and cut the ribbon today. Joyce says Bank of Botetourt can help spur economic activity in northwest Roanoke.

Coming soon to Melrose Plaza – an adult high school, a wellness center, and the relocated Harrison Museum of African American Culture. Rita Joyce is the Bank’s Community Development officer: