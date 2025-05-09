Its the opening concert of the season at Dr. Pepper Park in Roanoke tonight, kicking off with Pandora’s Box – an Aerosmith Tribute band. There are tribute bands on the schedule already playing the music of the Eagles, Fleetwood Mac, Simon & Garfunkel, Taylor Swift and more. Jackson Dean and Sara Evans are among the country acts booked so far.

Live in studio this morning, Dr. Pepper Park president Waynette Anderson said 30 or so concerts will be booked for 2025. Hear the complete conversation about Dr. Pepper Park’s 2025 season below; or watch it on the WFIR News Facebook.