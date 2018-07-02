Roanoke police arrest man wanted for homicide, still looking for other suspect

| By

From News Release : On Saturday, June 30, 2018 at around 5:30 p.m., Roanoke Police were notified that Derrell Jones, who was wanted in the June 8, 2018 homicide of Michael Jackson, was currently at a home in Roanoke. Police were able to arrest Jones at a home in the 3600 block of Norway Avenue NW. Jones was taken into custody without incident and charged with Second Degree Murder.

Roanoke Police are still looking for the other suspect wanted in the homicide of Jackson, Shannon Walker. If anyone has knowledge of Walker’s location, they are asked to call 911. Callers can remain anonymous. You can also anonymously text in your tip at 274637. Please begin your text with the keyword “RoanokePD” to ensure it is properly sent. Reference case number 18-062301.