Column Stage venue in Roanoke announces opening date with calendar TBA

| By

A new venue in Roanoke has announced an opening date. Column Stage will begin offering live music, food and drinks on August 10. There hasn’t been a calendar of events scheduled yet. According to their website, that’s because a minimum lead time is required to book artists all while a construction completion date has been unpredictable. The venue is located on Church Avenue near the intersection with 5th Street, by the Kirk Family YMCA.

From Column Stage: We are pleased to announce Column Stage will open on Friday, August 10th, this year, 2018. It’s true. Stay tuned for concert specifics to follow here and on our new website, live this morning. https://columnstage.com

We’re also looking for restaurant staff and concert volunteers. Inquire here: https://columnstage.com/contact/#employment