DEQ: MVP construction suspension not the result of pipeline opposition

| By

Construction of the Mountain Valley Pipeline is currently on hold in Virginia, but state regulators say this is a temporary suspension — and not a cessation. The Department of Environmental Quality says pipeline officials agreed to a halt in construction until soil erosion and sediment runoff concerns could be addressed. DEQ Director David Paylor says the actions taken were not the result of opposition to the pipeline but as a result of the department following the laws and regulations it is mandated to follow. He spoke with WFIR’s Evan Jones:

07-02 MVP Suspension Wrap1-WEB