Blue Ridge Literacy and its students faced challenges in 2025 with shifting immigration guidelines
Blue Ridge Literacy was founded in 1985 to strengthen those skills for adults in western Virginia. Over the past four decades it has evolved into a focus on increasing English proficiency for refugees and immigrants settling in the Roanoke Valley, people escaping war-torn countries or those simply looking for a better life. Changes over the past year on who is eligible to come to the United States – and who can legally remain here – has meant some pivoting for Blue Ridge Literacy as well. WFIR’s Gene Marrano spoke recently with BRL’s executive director about those changes, and here is a “Longer Listen.”