Blue Ridge Literacy was founded in 1985 to strengthen those skills for adults in western Virginia. Over the past four decades it has evolved into a focus on increasing English proficiency for refugees and immigrants settling in the Roanoke Valley, people escaping war-torn countries or those simply looking for a better life. Changes over the past year on who is eligible to come to the United States – and who can legally remain here – has meant some pivoting for Blue Ridge Literacy as well. WFIR’s Gene Marrano spoke recently with BRL’s executive director about those changes, and here is a “Longer Listen.”

