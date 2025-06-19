Roanoke Mast General Store to hold 5-year anniversary celebration Web Staff June 19, 2025 1 min read The Roanoke Mast General Store will be hosting a 5-year anniversary celebration on Saturday, which will include candy sampling, free bags of popcorn, gift card giveaways, and an in-store adoption event. WFIR’s Conner Arthur has more: Share: Continue Reading Previous: RPD Arrests Man Wanted for Murder of Woman in NorthwestNext: Clean Valley Council hosting 2nd annual “Rethink, Reuse, Repair” Fair Related Stories 1 min read Clean Valley Council hosting 2nd annual “Rethink, Reuse, Repair” Fair Web Staff June 19, 2025 1 min read RPD Arrests Man Wanted for Murder of Woman in Northwest Web Staff June 19, 2025 1 min read Carilion Crystal Spring Tower takes another step towards being fully open Ian Price June 18, 2025