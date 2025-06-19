A Statement from Roanoke City Police: Yesterday afternoon, detectives with the Roanoke Police Department arrested the suspect in the murder of a woman in Northwest.

45-year-old Joshua Robert Presley, of Roanoke, is charged with second-degree murder for the death of Meagan Martin.

On Monday, June 16, 2025, at 2 p.m., Roanoke Police officers took the report of a missing woman. 40-year-old Meagan Ashley Martin last spoke with family on Saturday, June 14, 2025. Prior to meeting with the reporting party, officers visited her address in the 1400 block of Downing St NW in an attempt to locate her and no one answered the door. At this time, officers did not have enough evidence to enter and search the property.

On Tuesday, June 17, 2025, at approximately 11:09 a.m., officers responded to the Downing residence for the report of suspicious items found. Based on the evidence collected, a search warrant was conducted and Ms. Martin was located deceased outside the residence with signs of trauma. The Office of the Medical Examiner is working to determine the cause of death.

The investigation determined Mr. Presley and Ms. Martin were involved romantically.