Roanoke Man Who Trafficked Firearms Sentenced to Seven Years in Prison

| By

ROANOKE, Va.– A Roanoke, Virginia man who trafficked at least 25 firearms from Virginia, at least nine of which were later tied to criminal activities in other states, was sentenced yesterday to seven years in federal prison.

Jermaine Drummond, 46, pled guilty in August 2022 to two counts of knowingly making a false statement in connection with the acquisition of a firearm and aiding and abetting in the same.

“Illegal guns in the hands of prohibited owners lead to higher levels of violent crime in our neighborhoods. It is a cornerstone of the Department of Justice’s public safety policy to keep these guns out of the hands of those who should not have them,” United States Attorney Christopher R. Kavanaugh said today. “My Office will continue to vigorously prosecute individuals who threaten the safety of our communities by circumventing the law to supply firearms to violent criminals.”

“We will continue to utilize intelligence-driven approaches to eradicate the supply of crime guns to violent offenders,” said ATF Washington Field Division acting Special Agent in Charge Christopher Amon. “We will remain on the frontlines alongside our law enforcement partners in the fight to disrupt and dismantle the illegal possession of firearms, which continue to plague our communities with violence.”

According to court documents, beginning in 2019 and continuing until June 2020, Drummond, a convicted felon, used non-prohibited individuals to purchase at least 25 firearms for him. Some of those purchases were made from federally licensed firearms dealers, while others were acquired through private transactions. At least nine of these illegally-procured firearms have been recovered in connection with criminal activity in Maryland, New York, and the District of Columbia.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Kristin B. Johnson prosecuted the case.