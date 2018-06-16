Roanoke man dies in Floyd motorcycle accident

| By

(Virginia State Police release) FLOYD, Va. – Virginia State Police Trooper T. A. Mackian is investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcycle. The crash occurred [Friday] afternoon at 1:09 p.m. on Route 221, near Twin Falls Road in Floyd County. A 1984 BMW motorcycle was traveling south on Route 221 following a line of traffic, when traffic slowed the motorcycle attempted to pass several cars and a farm tractor, in a no passing zone. The farm tractor was making a left turn into a private drive and was struck by the motorcycle. The motorcycle was driven by Henry J. Holderbach, 55, of Roanoke. Mr. Holderbach was wearing his helmet and died at the scene. The tractor operator was not injured. The crash remains under investigation