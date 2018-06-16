Radford Munitions worker dies as result of June 11 fire

| By

A spokesperson for the Radford Army Ammunition Plant says one of the three victims in a June 11 fire at the plant has died. Andrew Goad, 42, was an employee at the plant. Goad died on Saturday, June 16, due to injuries sustained during a fire at Radford Army Ammunition Plant (RFAAP) on Monday, June 11.

RFAAP Commander Lt. Col James “Jim” Scott said, “Andrew made the ultimate sacrifice. Producing munitions for our Warfighters is dangerous work, and we greatly appreciate and honor his sacrifice,” said Scott. BAE Systems Ordnance Systems, Inc., Vice President and General Manager, Brian Gathright, said at a press conference that, “we are deeply saddened at the loss of one of our colleagues. Our thoughts and prayers are with Andrew’s family and our employees and their families, especially those most deeply affected by our colleague’s passing.”