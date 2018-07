Roanoke firefighters prep for latest “Fill the Boot” drive to support MDA

Roanoke City Fire Fighters will once again hold their annual “Fill the Boot” Drive in support for the Muscular Dystrophy Association at Valley View Mall on August 4th and 5th. As WFIR Intern Reporter Brandon Wells reports, this tradition has been going on now for close to 70 years.

