Ribbon-cutting marks new life for Roanoke railroad landmark

A business ribbon cutting Thursday in Roanoke also marks another step in drawing attention to a restored Roanoke landmark. Steger Creek opened its new gift shop at was once the Virginia Railroad depot. This comes after the store moved from its former location near Tanglewood Mall to smaller shops at both the Taubman Museum, and now, the Virginian station. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:

