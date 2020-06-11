Roanoke fire ruled arson; suspects sought

UPDATED NEWS RELEASE: The cause of the fire has been deemed incendiary. Roanoke Fire-EMS and Roanoke Police Department are working to identify potential suspects.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call either the City of Roanoke’s Fire Marshal’s Office at (540) 853-2795 or the Roanoke Police Department at (540)344-8500 and share what you know. You can also text us at 274637; please begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.

PREVIOUS: On Wednesday, June 10th at 4:30pm, Roanoke Fire-EMS was dispatched to the 1600 block of Melrose Ave NW for a fire. Units arrived to find a boarded up residential structure with heavy smoke showing. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation