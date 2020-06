Northam says colleges may reopen for fall semester – but with a plan

| By

Governor Northam says all Virginia private and public colleges and universities are permitted to re-open their campuses for the fall semester, but they must first submit a comprehensive plan on how they will address COVID-19 concerns. Northam says each plan must attend to a wide array of issues that include social distancing in dorms, classrooms and dining halls.

Check back for additional information.