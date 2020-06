Griffith: Localities should note distinction between statues and memorials

Congressman Morgan Griffith says there is an important difference between Civil War statues of generals — and memorials to the fallen. He hopes localities will make that distinction when a new state law takes effect next month, and he points to a monument in Salem as a good example of that difference, as WFIR’s Evan Jones reports:

