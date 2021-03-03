Roanoke Fire EMS rescue person from partially submerged vehicle

UPDATE: At 7:35am, Roanoke Fire-EMS was dispatched to a water rescue at 13th St and North Ave NE (Tinker Creek). Units arrived to find one vehicle partially submerged in the water with one patient still inside. Our department’s Swift Water and Heavy Technical Rescue Teams were deployed to extricate the patient. The patient has been safely extricated from the vehicle and out of the water. The patient was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

