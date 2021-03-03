Another General Assembly special session appears possible

| By

The General Assembly has completed this year’s regular business, save for dealing with any vetoes or amendments that will be forthcoming from Governor Northam. But lawmakers may return to Richmond for another special session before the year is over. This comes after last year’s lengthy special session – almost two months — but Virginia Tech Professor and WFIR Political Analyst Bob Denton says there are two reasons we might see another this year. One is dealing with the billions of dollars in federal COVID relief funding expected to come to the state, and there is also the matter of judges. The General Assembly authorized creation of six new Virginia Court of Appeals judgeships this year – they must be filled, and there would be a domino effect created when lower court judges are elevated to the appeal court. More from WFIR’s Evan Jones: