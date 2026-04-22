Roanoke Fashion Week is back for its seventh year, and organizers say this year’s events are unlike any others. This week, designers, models, and business owners from across the Valley are teaming up again to pull off four new style showcases.

Erica Jenkins – Owner, Executive Director, and Producer of Roanoke Fashion Week – says the multi-day event is about more than the clothes on display. She says it is about bringing the community together, with a focus on highlighting the creativity and style of people of all ages, backgrounds, and experiences, “It’s a celebration of creativity, inclusivity, and community. It also brings together designers, boutiques, models, vendors, and local businesses to showcase and style.”

Roanoke Fashion Week kicks off Thursday, April 23rd at 6:30 PM with the free-to-attend Budget Chic Show at Roanoke’s Crafteria. Donations are encouraged, and a portion of all proceeds from the week’s events will go towards purchasing new clothing for local students experiencing homelessness.

CLICK HERE FOR A FULL LIST OF THE WEEKEND’S EVENTS

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