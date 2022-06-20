Roanoke County volleyball coach charged with obscenity counts

| By

A volleyball coach at Hidden Valley Middle School, 45-year-old Aaron King, has been charged with Indecent Exposure and Obscene Sexual Display. Police will not release any additional information at this time, but officials say the victim is an adult, the incident did not occur at a school and it is not school-related. The Roanoke County Public Schools website lists King as the school’s Head Volleyball Coach.

NEWS RELEASE: (Monday, June 20, 2022) — (Mr.) Aaron Stephenson King, 45, of Roanoke County, was charged on June 18, 2022 with Indecent Exposure and Obscene Sexual Display. Due to the nature of the investigation and for the privacy of the victim, Police will not release any additional information at this time. The victim is an adult. King works for Roanoke County Public Schools as a volleyball coach at Hidden Valley. The incident did not occur at a school and is not school-related.