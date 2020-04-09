Roanoke County employee tests positive for COVID-19

NEWS RELEASE: (Roanoke County, VA —April 9 , 2020) In an email notification to Roanoke County employees on Thursday, County Administrator Dan O’Donnell shared that a Roanoke County employee has tested positive for COVID-19. “The individual was last in the workplace on Saturday and began exhibiting mild symptoms on Sunday, ” said O’Donnell. “The employee has remained at home since then and is being treated there. The employee did not contract the virus at work, but rather in a group setting outside of any County facility.” O’Donnell added that the County has been working closely with the Virginia Department of Health which has made the appropriate notifications to others who may have been exposed. (Roanoke County, VA —April 9 , 2020) In an email notification to Roanoke County employees on Thursday, County Administrator Dan O’Donnell shared that a Roanoke County employee has tested positive for COVID-19. “The individual was last in the workplace on Saturday and began exhibiting mild symptoms on Sunday, ” said O’Donnell. “The employee has remained at home since then and is being treated there. The employee did not contract the virus at work, but rather in a group setting outside of any County facility.” O’Donnell added that the County has been working closely with the Virginia Department of Health which has made the appropriate notifications to others who may have been exposed.

“This positive test result shows us that no one person or workplace is immune to this virus. Please continue to be vigilant in preventive measures such as social distancing, washing your hands and staying at home if you are not feeling well. We all must do our part to help flatten the curve and slow the spread of the Coronavirus.”